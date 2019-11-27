WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: From seaspray to … snow?

Wild waves indeed. pic.twitter.com/pzEh0h1sDV — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) November 27, 2019

North winds and high tide combined for a show on Alki this past hour. The forecast looks good – though cold – for Thanksgiving Day and Friday, sunny with a high near 40, but the s-word has crept back into the forecast for the weekend …

SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30. SUNDAY…Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Just a chance – and shortlived if it happens, the “forecast discussion” elaborates – but you are hereby forewarned.