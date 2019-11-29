West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Gatewood burglary

November 29, 2019 9:04 pm
The SPD log shows another burglary reported in Gatewood today – and this time we’ve heard from the victim. Mark reports:

While work(ing) on my security cameras this afternoon (!!!) , I stepped inside and left my garage doors open for several minutes. A guy drove by, stopped, and came into the garage. Fortunately he only stole a bike pump. Attached are pictures of the guy and his truck.

I literally was out of the garage for 90 seconds at the time of the theft.

This was in an alley behind the 6700 block of 38th SW. If you have any information about the person in Mark’s images, the SPD case # is 2019-443068.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Gatewood burglary"

  • 1994 November 29, 2019 (9:42 pm)
    Sheesh, another nervy looser dude, and with a truck to transport his thieving haul! Maybe the truck is stolen too? It is a distinctive truck so I hope they catch him soon.

  • Cbj November 29, 2019 (9:47 pm)
    Hope the signage on the truck can identify the Pos and police will arrest him

