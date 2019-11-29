WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Gatewood burglary

The SPD log shows another burglary reported in Gatewood today – and this time we’ve heard from the victim. Mark reports:

While work(ing) on my security cameras this afternoon (!!!) , I stepped inside and left my garage doors open for several minutes. A guy drove by, stopped, and came into the garage. Fortunately he only stole a bike pump. Attached are pictures of the guy and his truck. I literally was out of the garage for 90 seconds at the time of the theft.

This was in an alley behind the 6700 block of 38th SW. If you have any information about the person in Mark’s images, the SPD case # is 2019-443068.