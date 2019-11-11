VETERANS DAY 2019: Gratitude @ Cactus

Just received from Jon @ Cactus Restaurants, which have a West Seattle location at 2820 Alki SW:

All of our Cactus locations would like to offer any veterans or active service members a free meal (dine in) of their choice for lunch or dinner all day today. If someone wants to take advantage of this, they simply need to show some sort of military identification. We’d love to honor and thank our local veterans for their service in this small way.

The Alki Cactus is open until 9 pm. Anyplace else with gifts for those who have served/are serving? Let us know so we can add.