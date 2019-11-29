TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, post-Thanksgiving

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:16 AM: Good morning! What you need to know to get going:
*Metro‘s on a “reduced weekday” schedule
*King County Water Taxi is not running today
*Sound Transit: Express buses on weekday schedule, light rail on Saturday schedule
*Street closures and bus reroutes downtown for Macy’s Holiday Parade and star lighting, at 9 am and 5 pm respectively
*Street parking in pay-station areas is NOT free today
