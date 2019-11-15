LIGHT RAIL: 2 more Sound Transit soil-sampling sites in West Seattle

Thanks to Paul for the photo and the tip. Sound Transit has moved westward for its next rounds of soil sampling as environmental studies for West Seattle light rail continue. We hadn’t received advance notice this time, unlike previous rounds of drilling in other areas, but subsequently requested and received them from Sound Transit. First, the drilling shown above, under way at 39th SW and SW Genesee:

After that concludes next week, as this notice shows, they’re scheduled to move on to 35th/Avalon:

If you have questions about this – or anything else about the process, next week’s West Seattle neighborhood forum is a good time to ask – it’s at 6 pm Thursday (November 21st) at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW). Earlier that day, the Sound Transit Board is scheduled to discuss I-976 (here’s the agenda).