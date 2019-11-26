West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAYS: Reminder now that we’re T-day minus two

November 26, 2019 2:54 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

Those are some of the trees at West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon), one of five places where you can buy a pre-Thanksgiving Christmas tree, as listed in our Holiday Guide. With two days to go until Thanksgiving, we want to remind you the Holiday Guide is full of info for Thursday’s holiday too – restaurants and bars-with-food that’ll be open, free community Thanksgiving dinners, grocery-store hours, and more. We are continuing to add info and announcements daily, so if you are involved with something seasonal – from shopping specials (BUY LOCAL!) to shows to Santa photos to services to giving opportunities, and beyond – just send the info, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

