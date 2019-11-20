From the WSB Holiday Guide: When, where to see the Christmas Ship in West Seattle

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship is visiting West Seattle on its very first night this season, so we want to give you an early heads-up if you haven’t already seen the listings in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar. Here’s where and when to see it here – you’ll watch and listen from shore while onboard singers perform:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 (with Kirkland Choral Society)

-7:25 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW)

-8:10 pm at Alki Beach Park (2701 Alki Avenue SW)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30 (with The Dickens Carolers)

-8;40 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 (with Emerald City Voices)

-2 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park (7900 10th Ave. S., South Park)

-3:05 pm at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor Avenue SW)

This is part of a 3-and-1/2-week series of voyages for the Christmas Ship on Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Lake Washington. It’s free to watch on shore, but if you want to ride on the Christmas Ship or one of its follow boats, you can book that through Argosy.