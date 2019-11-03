FREE! It’s ‘extra yard waste’ month

(WSB file photo)

Don’t let that happen to your nearest storm drain(s) next time it rains – rake the leaves! Now that it’s November, you can put out up to 10 extra bags of yard waste for pickup without being charged extra, and Roland thought you might want to be reminded (thanks!). One note – that’s 10 bags total over the course of the month, NOT 10 bags extra per week. As noted in the city’s advisory, “Extra yard waste must be in paper bags or placed in an extra container that contains only yard waste. Fallen branches and twigs can be tied into bundles up to 4 feet long by 2 feet in diameter and tied with fiber twine. Do not use wire, nylon cording, or plastic banding.”