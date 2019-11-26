ELECTION 2019: See the final results

Three weeks after the voting ended, King County Elections has certified the final results. So for the record, here’s how the local races turned out:
Countywide turnout – 48.54%
Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park, turnout 54.51%)
Lisa Herbold – 20,033 – 55.71 %
Phil Tavel – 15,787 – 43.90 %
King County Council District 8 (West Seattle, White Center, Vashon/Maury Is., part of Burien, turnout 49.74%)
Joe McDermott – 56,753 – 83.71 %
Michael Robert Neher – 10,729 – 15.83 %
Seattle School Board District 6 (West Seattle & most of South Park; districtwide turnout 54.42%)
Leslie S. Harris – 142,214 – 65.82 %
Molly E. Mitchell – 72,805 – 33.70 %
The full list of countywide results is here.
