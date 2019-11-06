ELECTION 2019: New results

3:45 PM: Just in from King County Elections, the second count of results from last night’s election. In the City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) race, Lisa Herbold is still narrowly leading Phil Tavel, 10,047 votes to 9,337 votes – 51.65% to 48.0%.

4:05 PM: Note that there are still many ballots to count. In District 1, today’s count added 1,709 ballots to last night’s total (go here to see the first night results). More than 12,000 D-1 ballots remain. And KC Elections says “bigger results drops” – counts – are coming over the next two days. Meantime, nothing changed in the other council races; the only other district with fewer than 1,000 votes separating the candidates is District 7, and it’s very close – Jim Pugel now has a 20-vote lead over Andrew Lewis, down from 203 last night.

4:47 PM: To answer a question in comments, what’s linked above are just the King County numbers – so if you are looking for the statewide initiatives, you have to go to the Secretary of State website. The latest on I-976 is here, still passing with 55% approval; the latest on R-88 is here, still narrowly being rejected.