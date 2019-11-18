Delridge Skatepark graffiti gone – after 5 months

The bowls at Delridge Skatepark are graffiti-free today – 5 months after nearby resident Nancy Folsom first started reporting the vandalism, which she said started small but then kept spreading. Today she contacted the city again and CC’d us, so we went over for a look – and found a crew in the process of cleaning it up.

Folsom says she’s reported graffiti vandalism at other public parks in the area and has seen it cleaned up much quicker. One response she got about the just-cleaned-up skatepark situation included an apology and, “We try hard to remove graffiti 72 hrs from the time it is reported. Unfortunately we only have 2 individuals doing graffiti removal for the 485 parks that we have in the city.” The city has a goal of cleaning up graffiti on public property within 10 days, as noted on the page you can use to file a report.