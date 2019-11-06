BUDGET: One West Seattle note in City Council’s revised package of proposed changes

After another round of vetting, the City Council continues working toward finalizing a revised budget for next year. This morning, they’re looking at the latest round of potential changes – what’s called the “chair’s initial balancing package,” a formal proposal by Budget Commmittee chair Sally Bagshaw that emerged from the past round of proposals and counterproposals. One West Seattle-specific note from the list of dozens of proposed changes:

(January photo courtesy Don Brubeck)

WEST MARGINAL WAY SAFETY PROJECT: Though the initial budget proposal from SDOT did not contain money for the safety project that the Duwamish Tribe and community advocates are supporting, District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold proposed $750,000 for getting the project designed and planned, with other funding to be found later. The “balancing package” still has that item – but it’s down to $500,000.

Again, this is singled out because it would be a change to the mayor’s proposal; another major West Seattle transportation item, money for the Highland Park Way Safety Project, has so far not been altered. If you have an opinion on anything in the budget, council@seattle.gov – they’ll be finalizing a plan later this month.