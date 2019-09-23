MAYOR’S BUDGET: $3.5 million proposed for Highland Park Way/Holden

Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s proposed 2020 budget is out and we’re browsing it in search of West Seattle specifics. One of her office’s accompanying news releases singles one out: $3.5 million for long-in-search-of-funding Highland Park Way/Holden improvements. The money would come from the city’s “Mercer Megablock” sale proceeds, according to page 5 of the SDOT budget doc (PDF):

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office points out that this provides a “clear funding source” for funding she wrote into a supplemental budget amendment in August (specifics here).

The big question is – what will this money buy? The mayoral news release says the work will “includ(e) intersection modifications at Highland Park Way and SW Holden Street with traffic calming, new sidewalks and curb ramps, and new transit stops.” As we reported in May, the estimate for the long-proposed roundabout jumped to more than $7 million, with signalizing the intersection estimated at $3 million. We’ll be following up on that, and other budget details of West Seattle interest.