6 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Susan Romanenghi)

Welcome to November! Highlights of what’s ahead:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

CORNER BAR: 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, the monthly pop-up bar. Counting down to HPIC’s centennial celebration in two weeks: “This month we celebrate the ’10s – a summary of our recent past. Thanks to Dina Johnson, Kay Kirkpatrick, Michele Witzki and other special contributors – that have put so much effort into documenting our history in such a way.” Music by Welcome Strangers and DJ Dr. Lehl. (1116 SW Holden)

SKELETON THEATRE: Animatronic Skeleton Theatre is back with “a remounting of “Ulna 13,” about skeletons in space. The show is about 20 minutes and will loop 6-9 pm. skeletontheatre.com. Free. (36th/Hanford)

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’, second-to-last night for the 7:30-10:30 pm “garage haunt” show in an Alki yard. Full details in our calendar listing. (2130 Alki SW)

KARA HESSE: Live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Tickets here. (2808 Alki SW)

DEAL: Music at Parliament Tavern, 8:30 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … via our complete calendar.