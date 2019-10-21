YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer to help with tax-return preparation

From the United Way of King County, now recruiting for volunteers to help with tax prep in our area (and elsewhere):

Every year in Washington State, low- and middle-income families and individuals struggle to pay the bills and keep food on the table. During tax time, it can make an unstable situation even worse. Not only is Washington’s tax system the most regressive in the nation, but predatory tax preparers could charge upwards of $300 for a tax return, and may not tell their clients about certain credits or saving opportunities they might qualify for.

Clare visited one of our United Way tax sites. She was a single mother of two making $30,000 a year. She struggled to pay her housing and grocery expenses. During her time with our Free Tax Campaign volunteers, she received a $3,000 refund at absolutely no cost. This meant that she was able to meet some of her basic needs to support her two children.

In 2019, our amazing volunteers helped 21,975 people by bringing back $30.1 million in tax refunds and credits in the process. For many of our clients, this helps them to cover the cost of basic needs like food and shelter. For this upcoming tax season, we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact in our community. To do this, we need your help.

We rely on our talented team of volunteers to make this possible. Join us and fight against poverty. We provide free comprehensive training that will boost your skills, and help reach the people who need it most. No prior tax experience needed!

Find a Free Tax Prep location near you and get involved (here).