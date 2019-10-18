WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lightning strikes homes; power outage

6:56 PM: The thunderstorms that moved through this past hour have done some damage. Seattle Fire is on scene on Marine View Drive SW, where residents report lightning hit multiple houses; no fire, but some damage is reported. In that area, more than 200 homes are without power, according to the City Light map.

7:56 PM: We’ve been to two of the homes with lightning damage. In both cases, glass was broken, but no one was hurt. Some tree damage too. At one home, the damage was focused on a detached dwelling unit which had no one inside at the time. Photos to come.