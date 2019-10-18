West Seattle, Washington

19 Saturday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lightning strikes homes; power outage

October 18, 2019 6:56 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

6:56 PM: The thunderstorms that moved through this past hour have done some damage. Seattle Fire is on scene on Marine View Drive SW, where residents report lightning hit multiple houses; no fire, but some damage is reported. In that area, more than 200 homes are without power, according to the City Light map.

7:56 PM: We’ve been to two of the homes with lightning damage. In both cases, glass was broken, but no one was hurt. Some tree damage too. At one home, the damage was focused on a detached dwelling unit which had no one inside at the time. Photos to come.

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lightning strikes homes; power outage"

  • Ryan October 18, 2019 (7:21 pm)
    Reply

    Never experienced lightning that close before. Was truly frightening. 

  • Jason S October 18, 2019 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    It was quite a strike that hit our neighbors house two doors down.  Everyone looks ok.  Enough concussive force that it knocked some pictures off the wall and blew a few circuit breakers even though the lights stayed on.  Quick response from SFD with the ladder truck checking roofs.

    • WSB October 18, 2019 (7:41 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for the update. My co-publisher is in the area trying to find out more. Glad no one was hurt.

  • J October 18, 2019 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    I live about ten houses away from where lightning hit and I have never experienced anything like that before. Thought my house was going to collapse. Things fell off my shelves. My poor dog. 

  • Susie October 18, 2019 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at 39th and MVD and my whole house shook.  Totally scary!  Glad no one was hurt.

  • Amanda C. October 18, 2019 (8:03 pm)
    Reply

    That flash of lightning was unreal!!! Was looking out a window at the time and was seriously blinded for a moment. Looks like I was just a couple blocks away from where it struck.

  • Kersti Muul October 18, 2019 (8:03 pm)
    Reply

    During the last big lightening storm in September, I went to the beach to watch it. I had the most beautiful experience Ive ever had in my life. Lightening touched down in the water about 50 yards from me, I could see sparks flying off of it and it seemed 50 feet wide. I was paralytic with awe and confusion. I couldn’t really find words for the rest of the night, so I just remained in awestruck silence. I will never forget that power.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.