WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Teal Pumpkin Project – who’s in?

(2015 photo by Jason Enevoldsen)

Our West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide has been missing something – a Teal Pumpkin Project mention! We got this gentle reminder this morning from Bethany in Seaview:

I was adding my house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map this morning and noticed that our lovely peninsula is a lot more sparse on food allergy free trick or treating spots than in previous years. Does it fit anywhere in your Halloweek/Halloween reminders to let our neighbors know the map resets each year, so an address must be added again if non-food treats are continuing to be offered?

Thanks, Bethany! For a detailed TPP explanation, check out this 2018 story contributed to WSB by Alice Enevoldsen.