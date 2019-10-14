WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 teens arrested after robbery attempt; car prowl

Two reports from the weekend in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROBBERY ATTEMPT: Thanks for the tips about a police response at Lincoln Park Sunday evening. Police were gone by the time we heard, but we requested and received the report today. Two 17-year-old boys were arrested for allegedly trying to rob someone just outside Lincoln Park just after 5 pm. The report says the victim was “smoking a marijuana cigarette” while walking in the park with a friend. As they walked out of the park toward a bus stop near the north parking lot, the friend told police, they were approached by the two suspects who asked if they could buy marijuana from them. The victim said he didn’t have any more, but the suspects started threatening them, saying they would beat them up if they didn’t hand over their “weed.” They refused, said they were calling police, and “sought refuge” with someone in a parked car nearby. Police arrested the two 17-year-olds nearby and said they “admitted they asked … to buy marijuana” though it would have been illegal for them to possess. They were taken to the precinct and released into parental custody.

CAR PROWL: From PK: “Our vehicle was broken into between 10 pm (Saturday night) and 12 pm (Sunday) at the corner of 35th SW and SW Ida. Police report filed, fingerprints lifted and over $1500 in lost items from trunk, major damage to center console, and glove compartment rifled through.”