WEEKEND PREVIEW: 2 business celebrations Saturday

Be part of the parties tomorrow as two independent local West Seattle businesses celebrate:

15TH ANNIVERSARY FOR CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: Major milestone for Click! (WSB sponsor) at 4540 California SW, and you are invited to the party 4-7 pm Saturday. Food, drink, deals, all detailed here, including the annual Employee Art Pop-Up.

Down the street in Morgan Junction:

GRAND OPENING AT PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: After a few well-received weeks in something of a soft-open mode, the new bookstore at 6040 California SW is having an official grand-opening celebration, also including food and drink, plus prizes, a story time, and more, 10 am-5 pm Saturday, all detailed here.