TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: No-school Friday watch, and weekend reminders

6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents or alerts so far.

NO SCHOOL: In-service day at Seattle Public Schools, so no classes.

99 & TUNNEL CLOSURES: As announced by WSDOT, NB 99 will close from 11 pm tonight to 4 am Monday (we’ll report if it reopens early), from the West Seattle Bridge to the north end of the tunnel. And the SB tunnel will close overnight tonight, 10 pm to 8 am.

BUS LANE WORK: During the NB 99 closure, as we reported earlier this week, SDOT says it will be “adjusting” the NB 99 bus lane. (added)

LIGHT-RAIL NOTE: All weekend, the line downtown is shut down, replaced by bus service, SODO to Capitol Hill.