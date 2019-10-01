Time to talk about what you probably don’t want to thnk about: It’s Deathsploration Month

It’s October, and for the first time, it’s Deathsploration month. Here’s the announcement:
Deathsploration is a month-long effort to increase conversation about death and dying in Washington. Beginning on October 1 and running through November 2, community organizations and businesses in western Washington will work in partnership to create opportunities for engagement through education, art, dance, movement, death cafes, community outreach, workshops, and more.
In the United States, the topic of death and dying is not commonly paired with living. Deathsploration is an opportunity to reestablish the normalcy of death, a subtle reminder that talking about and preparing for death will not cause one’s death. Similarly, not talking about death will not keep it away. It is our hope that the exploration of death — through all the senses and on our own terms — will help people on the way to a good death.
Several of the community events that are part of this monthlong exploration are here in West Seattle – a Blessing of the Animals Friday night at Resting Waters (9205 35th SW), a Death Café on October 15th at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), the daylong conference Une Bonne Mort at the Alki Masonic Center on November 1st, and a daylong Resource Fair (followed by a dance party) at Camp Long on November 2nd.
