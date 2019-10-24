SATURDAY: Clean up with the Co-op!

Just two days until this opportunity to give your time along with volunteers from the Delridge Grocery Co-op:

Join our merry band of volunteers as we take it to the streets (well, Delridge Way SW) the weekend before for our Community Adopt-A-Street Trash Pick-Up event on Saturday, October 26. Trash bags, gloves, pickers, and other supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own gloves and bags as well. This is a great family activity (as well as a great way for middle and high schoolers to get some community service time), and you can participate for as little or as much time as you have to spare.

*Meet at Youngstown Coffee Company starting at 9:30 am (5214 Delridge Way SW)

*Saturday, October 26, 10am to 12pm

*RSVP: See this Signup Genius page