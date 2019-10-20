‘Sassy, Brassy, Classy’: Party with West Seattle Community Orchestras next Saturday!

West Seattle Community Orchestras invite you to a night full of great music as well as food, fun, and fundraising:

Sassy, Brassy, Classy; A bountiful harvest dinner & auction: October 26, 2019

Join the West Seattle Community Orchestra (WSCO) on Saturday, October 26th for WSCO’s biggest event and fundraiser of the year! The evening will include chamber music performed by WSCO members, a performance by the West Seattle Big Band, and a silent auction featuring experiences from the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, Teatro Zinzanni, and Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra to name a few. There will also be a chance to win a $400 gift certificate to Canlis. Support WSCO programs while having a blast at our 2019 Gala event!

WSCO provides community musicians of all ages and abilities with opportunities for performance and growth. Join them for an evening of fun as you support them in continuing to provide FREE TUITION to all K-12 students!

Tickets are available online.

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | Alki Masonic Hall

6:00 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM Dinner

8:00 PM Dessert Dash & Raise the Paddle