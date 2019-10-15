West Seattle, Washington

PUBLIC SAFETY SURVEY: This year’s questions for you

October 15, 2019 10:24 am
From Taylor Lowery, the Seattle University intern at the Southwest Precinct:

Seattle University is administering the 5th annual citywide Seattle Public Safety Survey. The purpose of the survey is to solicit feedback on public safety and security concerns from those who live and/or work in Seattle. A report on the survey results will be provided to the Seattle Police Department to assist them with making your neighborhood safer and more secure. The survey is accessible at publicsafetysurvey.org from October 15th through November 30th and is available in Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.

6,500* people citywide answered last year’s survey. Results toplines are here.

2 Replies to "PUBLIC SAFETY SURVEY: This year's questions for you"

  • Jort October 15, 2019 (10:37 am)
    Thanks, WSB. I look forward to you publishing the results in a few months and, in the resulting comment section, being accused of deliberately suppressing the notice to take the survey. “Why wasn’t I notified about this?! They must have ONLY sent it to the kids in the apartment buildings! SURVEY INVALID!

    • WSB October 15, 2019 (11:21 am)
      We’ve reported on this for pretty much every year since its inception and I don’t believe anyone’s suggested that (feel free to search for the threads to check me on that if you have a few hours to spare, I don’t). It’s the vast news-publication-less stretches of the city where that may be a problem, though I’m sure the precinct interns splash it out on social media too.

