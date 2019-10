A special ceremony today in West Seattle: Alex Anbarcioglu, a second-year UW law student who’s been working with local lawyer Brian Waid, took the oath to join the U.S. Marine Corps and is headed for Marine Officer Candidates School. USMC 1st Lt. Kathryn Cardinal administered the oath at the law office of Shane Carew, big enough to hold all the well-wishers:

Alex told the story of a relative who inspired him:

His training will be in Quantico, Virginia.