FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth’s Senior Night victory

Big defense was a big part of Chief Sealth International High School‘s Friday night football win over Lakeside, 27-13. The Seahawks stopped some very long drives by the Lions, including one in which Sealth stopped Lakeside three yards short of a touchdown. Key to Sealth’s defense: Multiple interceptions and a fumble recovery that held Lakeside scoreless until the 3rd quarter. As for the offense – #11 Bishop Jackson scored two of Sealth’s four touchdowns:

#32 Elias Orbino contributed one TD:

And the other, #8 Jesse Brown:

Head coach Ted Rodriguez and the Seahawks are now 3-3 for the season. This was Sealth’s final scheduled home game so that means Senior Night, celebrating those who are graduating this school year. Some scenes from the celebration:

The band had a special performance for the occasion:

Next week, Sealth plays at Bainbridge (7 pm Friday).