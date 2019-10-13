ELECTION 2019: Voting starts Wednesday

Wednesday is when King County Elections will open its voting centers, and when it’ll mail ballots. Election notes:

3 CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 DEBATES/FORUMS THIS WEEK: You have three chances in the next six days to see Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel side by side:

-Monday (October 14th), 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (7000 35th SW), presented by Westside Interfaith Network and the League of Women Voters

-Thursday (October 17th), 6 pm at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor), presented by the

West Seattle Chamber of Commerce

–Saturday (October 19th), 11 am at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon), presented by the

West Seattle Junction Association, with your WSB co-publishers moderating

CAMPAIGN CASH: While the only numbers that really matter are the vote totals, it’s interesting to occasionally check in on campaign cash. This information is available through the state Public Disclosure Commission, and includes who gave to who, and what campaign funding was spent on, among other things. Checking the D-1 race, Herbold is ahead in cash contributions, $174,000+ to $133,000+ for Tavel. But he is way ahead in what’s called “independent expenditure” spending – third parties spending on your behalf but out of your control. IE spending for Tavel is $169,000+ so far, most of that from the business group Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy. IE spending for Herbold is $14,000+, most from the Civic Alliance for a Progressive Economy. Half of the quarter-million dollars raised by CAPE (here’s that list) is from entrepreneur Nick Hanauer; more than a third of the $1.1 million raised by CASE (here’s that list) is from Amazon. (Both of those groups are spending in support of candidates in other races too.)

WHAT ELSE YOU’LL SEE ON YOUR BALLOT: We mentioned the two big state ballot measures in this report last week. You’ll also see 12 state advisory measures and a state constitutional amendment. No Seattle ballot measures, but there’s one for King County – Proposition 1 renews the Medic One emergency-services levy for six more years. You’ll also be voting for King County, Port of Seattle, and Seattle Public Schools races – we’ll take a closer look at those tomorrow.

VOTING DEADLINE: Election Night is Tuesday, November 5th; dropboxes will be open until 8 pm. If you’re voting by mail, make sure your ballot will be postmarked with that date (or sooner).