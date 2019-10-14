COUNTDOWN TO VOTING: Here’s who else is on your ballot

Voting starts in two days, as King County Elections opens its vote centers Wednesday, the same day it mails ballots. Tonight we continue previews with a look at who else is on your ballot besides the City Council District 1 candidates (yes, we covered tonight’s forum; story and video tomorrow). Here are the contested races, with each link going to a page with info about the candidate (incumbents are marked by asterisks):

KING COUNTY ELECTIONS DIRECTOR – Julie Wise*, Mark Greene

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8 – Joe McDermott*, Michael Robert Neher

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 2 – Sam Cho, Grant Degginger

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5 – Fred Felleman*, Garth Jacobson

Though Seattle School Board members represent geographic districts, they are elected by a citywide vote in the general election, so these three are on your ballot (District 6 is West Seattle and most of South Park):

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6 – Leslie Harris*, Molly Mitchell

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1 – Liza Rankin, Eric Blumhagen

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3 – Chandra Hampson, Rebeca Muniz

NOT REGISTERED YET? Our state now allows you to do it all the way through Election Day (November 5th) – but the deadline to do it online is two weeks away, and that’s the simplest way, so go here.