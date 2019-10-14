West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN TO VOTING: Here’s who else is on your ballot

October 14, 2019 10:04 pm
checkbox.jpgVoting starts in two days, as King County Elections opens its vote centers Wednesday, the same day it mails ballots. Tonight we continue previews with a look at who else is on your ballot besides the City Council District 1 candidates (yes, we covered tonight’s forum; story and video tomorrow). Here are the contested races, with each link going to a page with info about the candidate (incumbents are marked by asterisks):

KING COUNTY ELECTIONS DIRECTORJulie Wise*, Mark Greene

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8 – Joe McDermott*, Michael Robert Neher

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 2 – Sam Cho, Grant Degginger

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5 – Fred Felleman*, Garth Jacobson

Though Seattle School Board members represent geographic districts, they are elected by a citywide vote in the general election, so these three are on your ballot (District 6 is West Seattle and most of South Park):

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6 – Leslie Harris*, Molly Mitchell

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1 – Liza Rankin, Eric Blumhagen

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3 – Chandra Hampson, Rebeca Muniz

NOT REGISTERED YET? Our state now allows you to do it all the way through Election Day (November 5th) – but the deadline to do it online is two weeks away, and that’s the simplest way, so go here.

