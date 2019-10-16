BIZNOTE: Opening day for Harry’s Beach House on Alki

(WSB photos)

Eight and a half months after we first reported that the ex-Alki Tully’s would become a restaurant called Harry’s Beach House, it’s opening day. As our photos show, the space at 2676 Alki SW has undergone a thorough transformation.

It’s the second Seattle restaurant for Julian Hagood, who runs Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill. As the name implies, the decor is highlighted by a seaside/nautical theme:

As for the food – Harry’s Beach House is serving brunch and dinner for starters. The brunch menu includes biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, pancakes, granola, and schnitzel; the dinner menu includes fish, beef, pork, chicken, and vegetarian entrees. Hours for fall and winter are 10 am to 10 pm Wednesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, with changes expected when the warm-weather season arrives.