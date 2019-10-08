8 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

BINGO: 11 am-2:30 pm, with a lunch break, at the Senior Center of West Seattle. 18+. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE OKTOBERFEST: 3 pm-10 pm at Ounces, first of three days. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP DROPOFF: Planning to sell skis, snowboards, gear this weekend at the West Seattle Ski Swap? Dropoff hours at VFW Post 2713 today are 3 pm-7 pm. Here’s what you need to know. (3601 SW Alaska)

FOOTBALL: Tonight’s home game is Chief Sealth International High School vs. Lakeside, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

NOT DEAD YET TURNS 10! The West Seattle band Not Dead Yet is celebrating its 10th anniversary tonight at The Skylark, 7 pm. Also playing, The Approximations (King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg‘s band). $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JOSEPH ARTHUR: Live in-store acoustic performance, 7 pm at Easy Street Records. Signing to follow. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Double bill! 9 pm, Caveman Ego and Scorpio & The Hunter at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

