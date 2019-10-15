15 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Red-breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the (soggy) weekend! Here are Saturday highlights – first, from our West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

ALKI ‘GARAGE HAUNT’: “Nightfall Orphanage” is back, second night tonight, 7:30-10:30 pm=. Details in our listing, and even more on the official website. (2130 Alki SW)

And now from the regular WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Mobile blood drive at Westwood Village, 9 am-3 pm. Walk-ups welcome but note that the drive will be closed for a break 11 am-noon. (2600 SW Barton)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am, the twice-yearly multi-site work party to help our area’s only river. Here’s the list of where volunteers are working. Opening ceremony is at T-107 Park. (4500 W. Marginal Way SW)

MORNING CANDIDATE DEBATE: Missed all the previous City Council District 1 debates/forums because you just can’t (or don’t want to) get out at night? 11 am today, join us at the Senior Center/Sisson Building for an hourlong debate with Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel. Presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, moderated by your WSB co-publishers. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers. (6040 California SW)

REFRACT SEATTLE: Celebrate art glass with open tours of studios including two in West Seattle, 11 am-3 pm. See the details here.

KITTENS/CATS ADOPTION EVENT: Ready to give someone a forever home? Noon-2 pm at Mud Bay in Admiral. (2611 California SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Community-conversation availability with Leslie Harris, 3-5 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

‘SEATTLE NOW & THEN: THE HISTORIC HUNDRED‘: 3:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers, see Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard‘s illustrated talk about their award-winning book, edited by West Seattle’s Clay Eals.

This will be the 34th event about the book – all listed here, with video of past presentations. (6040 California SW)

OPEN HOUSE AT NEPENTHE: Art, music, more, 5-8 pm. (9447 35th SW)

NADAFEST, NIGHT 2: 7 pm at The Skylark, the second night of this “yearly event where we showcase a bunch of the emerging or under-appreciated local bands.” See tonight’s lineup here. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ROO & THE FEW: Originals and classics at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

MILES AND KARINA: On screen and stage at Kenyon Hall, as explained here, 7:30 pm.

‘SUNSET BABY’: Final weekend – 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

TRIBUTE TO ROBERT HUNTER: Second of two nights at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

