10 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Grant Samples)

What’s ahead for the rest of your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SENIORS OF COLOR SOARING: 10 am at Senior Center of West Seattle. “Learn how to age well & maintain your health, connect with other seniors of color, share your stories, ideas, and knowledge, grow relationships across cultures and generations, celebrate senior diversity & more.” (4217 SW Oregon)

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Local advocates are reaching across the miles by mail. Read what it’s about here; drop in at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 10 am-noon. More info here. (5612 California SW)

DROP OFF SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE ENTRIES: 10 am-8 pm, drop off your entries (up to three!) at the Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

YMCA HALF-DAY PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1:30-2:30 pm at Hallows Church, come visit the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor)’s new half-day preschool location. If you miss this open house, there’s another next Tuesday. (3420 SW Cloverdale)

LIBRARYLAB – AMUSEMENT PARK SCIENCE: 3-4:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, for kids 4-10: “Join us and design your own amusement park attractions.” (2306 42nd SW)

FAMILY CONNECTORS UNIVERSITY: Starting 6 pm tonight at Neighborhood House High Point, “10 weeks of classes to learn how to navigate the school system, how to create a higher education culture at home, and how to support a child’s academic success.” More info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

BILL DAVIE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ, it’s the community council for White Center and vicinity. Tonight’s agenda includes a visit from King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht. (1243 SW 112th)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain for the second-week start of this production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), by Dominique Morisseau:

When the tough, independent Nina is visited by her father, a former revolutionary in the Black liberation movement, she can’t tell what he’s after–a fix to their broken relationship, or the cache of letters that ties their fates together. As father and daughter circle one another, old wounds are revealed, generational differences exposed, and blazing truths laid bare.

Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: Get funky at Parliament Tavern! 9 pm, $10 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE HAPPENING … see our full calendar here.