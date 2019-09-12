West Seattle Art Walk and 7 more for your Thursday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Monica Smith)

It’s already been a busy news day but we still want to hit the highlights of what’s ahead!

FREE BAGELS: Did you see the Bantam Bagels truck in The Junction yesterday? Two more West Seattle stops today according to this link Marlo sent – 11 am-2 pm at Westwood Village, 3-6 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

STATE OF THE PORT: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s annual State of the Port lunch meeting at Jack Block Park, 11:30 am. If you haven’t already RSVP’d, contact the Chamber to see if there’s still room. (2130 Harbor SW)

SOUND TRANSIT REVISITS WS LIGHT RAIL: 1:30-4 pm at the Sound Transit board room downtown, the ST Board’s System Expansion Committee will get assessment information on 2 more West Seattle options that might be included in environmental studies. Agenda info here; the meeting’s open to the public. (401 S. Jackson)

QUAIL PARK ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: You’re welcome to celebrate the first anniversary of Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) at an open house, with refreshments and prizes. 4-7 pm. See the new QP virtual-reality program firsthand! (4515 41st SW)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: As previewed last night (follow that link for the map and venue list), 5 pm-late all over West Seattle. With “The Art of Music live starting at 6! (California/Alaska)

IRISH DANCE: 5 pm, classes begin at the West Seattle VFW. (3602 SW Alaska)

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! LGBTQ social hour and movie, starting at 6 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: 9 pm, Cecil Moses & The SGs at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

