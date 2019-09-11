THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk’s summer finale, with music!

Tomorrow night brings the final West Seattle Art Walk of summer – and the second “Art of Music” performance. Here’s the map/venue list:

While the Art Walk’s greatest concentration of venues is in The Junction, participants stretch from Gatewood in the south (The Building) to Alki in the north (Locust Cider). Some of the artists are previewed on the official Art Walk website. Among them, landscape artist Jeni Lee, who will be featured at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. Steps away, Washington Management Co. Real Estate (4544 California SW) invites you to collaborate on a community canvas 6-8 pm. Not far from there, in the heart of The Junction, by KeyBank at California/Alaska, you’ll see The Art of Music 6 pm-7:40 pm, featuring the duo My Real Job:

Easy Street Records has music tomorrow night, too – a 7 pm in-stone concert by Erin Bowman. So get out on the Art Walk (which is co-sponsored by WSB) for a few minutes or a few hours and enjoy your community’s creativity, 5 pm “until late” tomorrow night.