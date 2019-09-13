WEEKEND PREVIEW: WSHS mattress fundraiser Saturday

To modify the maxim … You snooze, they win. Tomorrow you’re invited to shop for a mattress (or more than one!) at West Seattle High School – the reminder:

Come support your West Seattle Wildcats this Saturday at our 2nd Annual Mattress Fundraiser Benefiting the West Seattle High School Athletic Department! This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. 100% of the proceeds will be reinvested in Locker Room renovations, Gymnasium upgrades and our WSHS Sports Performance Center! Every dollar and referral helps!

There will be 30 different models on display, each available in any size you need it in. Name brands you’re familiar with, like Simmons/Beautyrest! Great savings to the community and ALL purchases support WSHS Athletics! Doors will be open from 10 am – 5 pm in the West Seattle High School gymnasium. Plan to come check out what we have to offer!