WEEKEND PREVIEW: 2nd-Time Sale in Fauntleroy

Tomorrow and Sunday, it’s one of fall’s biggest sales – the 2nd-Time Sale. The preview is from Judy Pickens, with photos by Mpnika Lidman:

The 25th annual 2nd Time Sale starting Saturday morning at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) promises something for everyone, from that saucepan you’ve been needing to toys and books galore and even fine jewelry.

Volunteers have culled thousands of items for quality, cleaned and organized them, and put a bargain price on each. Proceeds will benefit church ministries, including responses to homelessness and immigration injustice.

Sale hours are 9 am – 4 pm Saturday and 11:30 am – 3 pm Sunday. Cash and check only. On Metro’s RapidRide C line; free delivery of major purchases.