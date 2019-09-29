VIDEO: City Council District 1 candidates’ second post-primary forum

The latest faceoff between the two candidates for Seattle City Council District 1, like the previous one, didn’t yield any major points of disagreement. Both incumbent Lisa Herbold and challenger Phil Tavel said multiple times that they agreed with wht their opponent had just said. The two answered questions for more than an hour Saturday afternoon at Neighborhood House High Point, with an audience of ~20. We have it all on video you can watch above.

District 1 Community Network presented this event, as well as the one two weeks earlier (WSB coverage here); Aley Thompson of the South Park Neighborhood Association welcomed attendees. The questions asked by moderator Greg Kusumi dealt with, in order, transportation, homelessness, the mayor’s report on city-owned golf courses, keeping campaign promises, supporting small businesses, affordable housing, illegal dumping, neighborhood safety, school funding, adult education.

Highlights came in the audience-asked questions that comprised the final third or so of the event. The first one: With 40,000 district voters not casting ballots in the primary, what would the candidates do to change that, “besides doorknocking,” for the general election? Answering first, Herbold noted that primary turnout was better than four years ago, but said going door-to-door is effective. Tavel said he was particularly concerned about young voters’ extremely low turnout and said he was planning an “event” with spoken word, art, and music to encourage them. He also said he was working to meet voters in places such as bars and restaurants.

Other community-asked questions included one about this week’s big transportation controversy, the bus lane returned to NB 99. Herbold said she’d heard from dozens of constituents and is asking SDOT to review the situation, which she said also came up when SDOT presented its budget at a council meeting Friday; Tavel said he would like to see the data that preceded the bus lane’s return.

While the candidates are also appearing in multi-race forums outside D-1, four more are scheduled in West Seattle: October 10, October 14, October 17, and October 19.