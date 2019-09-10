TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Soggy Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning!

BUS REROUTES: Second day of the south-downtown SB reroutes.

DEARBORN CLOSURE STARTS THURSDAY: The section of Alaskan Way Viaduct that remains over Dearborn, by 1st, will be demolished starting Thursday, and that means a week-and-a-half closure. We’ll be covering a media briefing about it later this morning.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: Mariners vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 pm, so the Water Taxi runs into the late evening.