UPDATE: Truck fire in The Junction

10:46 AM: Thanks for the tip – a vehicle fire is blocking traffic at 41st/Oregon in The Junction, so you’ll want to avoid the area for a while. The fire is described only as an engine fire in a “commercial vehicle”; we are en route to find out more.

11:18 AM: Photo added. No one hurt. This is a commercial tree service’s truck; police say the driver reported the truck suddenly lost power, started rolling backward, with smoke coming from the engine. A tow truck is expected shortly to clear the scene.