Theater, art, sports, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

Happy Friday! Calendar highlights:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, “Unconquered” is today’s movie. $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

WINE WALK – SOLD OUT! The West Seattle Junction Wine Walk is tonight, but this is just a reminder in case you bought your tickets very early, as it’s sold out! 5 pm start.

HPIC ART LOUNGE: Bring your art project(s) to Highland Park Improvement Club, 7 pm, and get inspired! Bar’s open. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tonight Chief Sealth International High School plays its first home game, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex vs. Nathan Hale. (2801 SW Thistle)

‘TWO DEGREES’: Another chance to see Blue Hour Theatre Group‘s play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center at 8 pm.

(Production photo. Devika Bhagwat and Gabriel Diehl)

Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), monthly showcase. All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

FULL MOON SPECTACULAR: Do your howling inside Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, with music by Blood Moon Orchestra, Heather Thomas Band, Champagne Honeybee. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … on our complete calendar!