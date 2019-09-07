SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s football season begins

The West Seattle High School football team’s season opened at home Friday night at Southwest Athletic Complex. The visiting North Thurston HS Rams went home with the win, 43-7. Neither team scored in the first quarter, but things got going in the second, including WSHS’s lone TD, by #9, senior Khalel Kelley:
At halftime, the Wildcats were still within striking distance, down 16-7.
But the Rams were on a roll, and pulled away in the second half.
Next Friday, Head Coach Jeff Scott and the Wildcats are on the road at South Whidbey.
