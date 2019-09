(Photo by Jon Elliot)

With our recent rain comes rainbows…

(Photo by Mike Siddall)

… and thoughts of rainwater conservation. West Seattleite Neal Chism is leading a class on Saturday that will show you how to store rainwater, move it, and use it. Save on your utility bills, too! He’s teaching the class at the Burien Community Center (14700 6th SW). Free, with an optional field trip to see Neal’s system afterward. No RSVP required but appreciated – you can email gracestiller (at) comcast (dot) net. See the flyer here (PDF).