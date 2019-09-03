West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash in southeast West Seattle

September 3, 2019 3:57 pm
3:57 PM: Big Seattle Fire response on the way to 1st Ave. S. and Myers Way S. [map] SFD says the report is a crash involving a vehicle on its side in the northbound lanes.

4 PM: SFD says extrication isn’t needed after all and has downsized the call. Avoid the area for a while, though.

4:18 PM: Added a photo of the scene – no sidewalks, no place to pull over, so that’s as close as our crew could get. One NB lane is getting by (downhill) and the SB (uphill) lanes are unaffected.

4:50 PM: Just went back to check – scene’s now completely clear.

