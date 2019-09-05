UPDATE: Pregnant woman stabbed in High Point, suspect in custody

1:56 PM: Sizable emergency response arriving (updated) in the 6400 block of 31st SW in High Point, where a woman is reported to have been stabbed. Police say they’re looking for a female suspect. No other information about the circumstances yet.

2:02 PM: The victim, described in radio communication as a pregnant woman, is being taken to Harborview Medical Center by SFD medic unit.

2:05 PM: Also via radio communication, police report they are talking with someone described as a suspect.

2:15 PM: At the scene, SFD confirms the victim is a pregnant woman, adding that she’s in her 20s and the wound is not believed to be life-threatening. The suspect, police confirmed to us, is in custody.