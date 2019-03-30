West Seattle weekend scene: Alki Beach restroom-replacement ‘open house’

If you were among the many people walking, running, riding, driving on Alki late this morning – you might have seen the signs for the Alki Beach restroom-replacement open house. Maybe you even stopped to find out more.

If you didn’t – Seattle Parks promises the graphics shown today will be online Monday. As we reported earlier this month, the project replacing the little brick “comfort station” at 57th/Alki is planned for next year. Restroom renovations geared toward accessibility are also planned elsewhere in the city, including Lincoln Park.