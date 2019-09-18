Man found dead near Fauntleroy ferry dock

Thanks for the tip. Police are on upper Fauntleroy Way across from the ferry dock, awaiting the Medical Examiner, after a man was found dead on a bench in what’s known as “Captain’s Park.” A neighbor told us it first looked like he was taking a nap – and then a passerby realized otherwise, so 911 was called. SFD verified the death and tells us the man was “about 60.” Police did find ID on him but the officer at the scene had no further comment. We don’t have any other details except that it’s not being treated as a crime scene.