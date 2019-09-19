GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE: West Seattle participants Friday

(NASA image)

Millions of people are expected to participate in tomorrow’s Global Climate Strike to shine a brighter spotlight on climate change. In Seattle, the main events are a gathering at Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park 9 am-noon, followed by a march to City Hall, where a 1 pm rally is planned. West Seattleite Maren Costa tells WSB she will be among the speakers, and encourages participation: “We need everyone to join… We need as many people on the streets as we can!” She’s planning to bring her kids, 11 and 13. We’ve also just heard from Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) science teacher Kristin Moore about EWMS’s plan to participate; students will walk from the campus to SW Roxbury for sign-holding on both sides of the street. She shared this letter sent to EWMS families:

Dear Explorer West Families,

As you all know, Explorer West has a long history of teaching students to be environmental stewards, and the school’s mission to prepare young people for a sustainable future has never been as critical as it is today. Our changing climate is one of the gravest issues our children face. In science and social studies classes, our students have learned about the greenhouse effect and how the burning of fossil fuels is warming the planet. Students at Explorer West and around the globe sense the urgency and want to be a part of the solution.

Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 20, youth from all 50 states and 150 countries will participate in a Global Climate Strike, drawing attention to the urgent need to move from burning fossil fuels to renewable alternatives with a focus on equity, reparations, and climate justice. We are excited to offer our students the opportunity to find their voices and participate in this event during the school day.

Students will have two options for the advisory period from 11:45 to 12:30 on Friday. Many students have expressed a keen interest in making signs and demonstrating along Roxbury around the corner from school. Teachers will accompany these students to keep them safe. Students can also opt to remain at school during that time to learn more about climate change. Although students will not be missing any of their regular classes, they will get to feel the power that comes from being one of many.

We have heard from a couple students that they had plans to attend the larger gathering at Cal Anderson Park tomorrow. We are excited for them, and just ask that you let the school know ahead of time about their absence, as you would for any other reason.

The faculty is proud to empower students in this way tomorrow, and we know this is only a first step. In the weeks and months ahead, we will engage our community in discussions and actions designed to limit our own carbon emissions and support the search for solutions. We invite you to partner with us.

Warmly,

Barbara, and the Explorer West faculty and staff