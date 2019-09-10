West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

Getting around south end of downtown: Viaduct-and-more briefing

September 10, 2019 12:52 pm
 Alaskan Way Viaduct | Transportation | West Seattle news

Just back from a media briefing that was held steps away from that view of the section of Alaskan Way Viaduct that will be demolished starting Thursday. Also discussed: Getting around in south downtown.

That’s Heather Marx, SDOT’s downtown mobility director. She says Alaskan Way will be temporarily opened to two lanes each way for the Dearborn demo period, Thursday through September 21st. You’ll still be able to get off northbound 99 there, but since Dearborn will be closed, you’ll have to take Alaskan – your first opportunity to turn into downtown will be Alaskan to King Street. 1st Avenue will remain open during the demolition but will be narrowed in the Dearborn vicinity to one lane each way.

That’s Bill Bryant of Metro. He reiterated that NB buses will be temporarily rerouted during the Dearborn closure. He and Marx (a West Seattleite who rides the bus) stressed the importance of keeping up on announced bus stop moves. We asked Bryant about early reviews on the new SB reroutes that started Monday; he said the first day looked good (Marx said her 21X ride went well) but it’s only one day, so they’ll be watching closely for the next few weeks.

As for the Viaduct – WSDOT before-and-almost-after photos above – demolition is now 92 percent complete. Teardown is expected to be over by early October, with cleanup continuing the rest of the month.

P.S. – TUNNEL CLOSURES: Also coming up this weekend, both directions of the Highway 99 tunnel will be closed 10 pm Friday to 8 am Saturday; the NB direction will close again 10 pm Saturday, reopening by 8 am Sunday.

1 Reply to "Getting around south end of downtown: Viaduct-and-more briefing"

  • Jim P. September 10, 2019 (1:06 pm)
    I took a 120 home on Monday at around 6:20 (Was 15 minutes late with no other bus showing up at Third and Pine (a neat trick for a bus route running every ten minutes) and was jammed because of it.)Driver had no idea how the reroute was to work but SPD or Metro had someone at 2nd and Columbia giving instructions.  Apparently the driver didn’t even know how the left turn lights worked at an intersection which was a bit scary to witness as the person had to explain it to him two or three times.New route is long and awkward and if it saved any time I am not aware of it.  Possibly the driver did not actually follow it as he was, well, clueless is the most polite word I can find.  Seemed almost completely devoid of English language skills which made communicating difficult at best.We went way south of the Stadiums before the driver turned west.

