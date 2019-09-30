DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review Board meeting set for West Seattle Junction project at 4508 California SW

One year after its last Southwest Design Review Board meeting, the project planned for 4508 California SW in The Junction has its next date with the SWDRB. As published on the city website, the meeting is set for 6:30 pm Thursday, November 7th. The project is currently described as “a 7-story building with 44 apartment units, 14 small efficiency dwelling units (58 units total), lodging and retail. Parking for 17 vehicles proposed.” It would replace the storefronts that currently hold three restaurants, Kamei, Lee’s, and Naked Crepe. The review meeting will be at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) and will include a comment period. Also of note, separate from Design Review, the comment period on the project application has reopened – here’s the notice about that (PDF).