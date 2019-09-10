COUNTDOWN: Less than 2 weeks until ‘A Grand Affair’ to help West Seattle Food Bank

(2018 WSB photo)

Got your tickets yet? Here’s a chance to enjoy a well-deserved night out while supporting a vital community nonprofit:

Only 10 days left until the West Seattle Food Bank’s fun party and fundraiser A Grand Affair Cocktail Benefit at the Sanctuary at Admiral (on 42nd across from Admiral Safeway) on Friday evening, September 20th at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $75/person until Thurs., 9/19 or $85 at the door. This is a fun Roaring ’20s-themed cocktail party featuring casino style gaming with a chance to win prizes (you get $10,000 of play chips with your ticket), hosted wine, beer & food, themed cocktails by Peel & Press and The Bridge, and Husky Ice Cream, served by Jack Miller himself, with a drizzle of Bourbon if you choose.

You can get your pictures taken in the photo booth, get your Tarot Cards read, buy raffle tickets with a chance to choose anything from the live auction, and bid on some fun experiences like a private dinner prepared by the owners of Bakery Nouveau or a tequila tasting and dinner at The Matador! All to help the 12,700 individuals the West Seattle Food Bank serves in our community.

To purchase tickets or check out all the rest of the auction items, click here!